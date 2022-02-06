Placer, Hicklen carry North Florida over North Alabama 71-58

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Jose Placer scored 22 points as North Florida beat North Alabama 71-58 on Saturday. Jarius Hicklen added 21 points for the Ospreys.

Jadyn Parker had 12 points for North Florida (7-17, 3-7 Atlantic Sun Conference). Dorian James added seven rebounds.

Daniel Ortiz had 14 points for the Lions (9-14, 2-8). Isaac Chatman added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Detalian Brown had 10 points. Will Soucie had a career-high 10 rebounds plus five points.

