Scott carries McNeese St. past Northwestern St. 93-84

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Zach Scott had 23 points as McNeese State defeated Northwestern State 93-84 on Saturday.

Christian Shumate had 19 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for McNeese State (9-15, 4-6 Southland Conference). Brendan Medley-Bacon added 12 points. Johnathan Massie had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Kendal Coleman had 16 points for the Demons (7-17, 4-6) as did Carvell Teasett. LaTerrance Reed had 12 points.

