Okauru carries UNC Wilmington over William & Mary 92-70

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Mike Okauru tied his career high with 30 points as UNC Wilmington defeated William & Mary 92-70 on Saturday.

Okauru shot 8 for 10 from deep.

Jaylen Fornes had 19 points and nine assists for UNC Wilmington (16-6, 10-1 Colonial Athletic Association). Shykeim Phillips added 18 points, five steals and three blocks.

The 92 points were a season best for UNC Wilmington, which also achieved season highs with 17 3-pointers and 20 assists.

Connor Kochera had 16 points for the Tribe (5-19, 4-7). Brandon Carroll added 15 points. Tyler Rice had 13 points.

