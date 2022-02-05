Klesmit carries Wofford over E. Tennessee St. 62-60

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Max Klesmit had 15 points including the game-winning free throws with 1:12 remaining to lift Wofford past East Tennessee State 62-60 on Saturday.

Isaiah Bigelow had 14 points for Wofford (14-10, 6-6 Southern Conference). B.J. Mack added 14 points and five assists. Austin Patterson had six rebounds.

Jordan King had 18 points for the Buccaneers (12-13, 4-8), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Ledarrius Brewer added 16 points. Ty Brewer had 15 points.

The Terriers improve to 2-0 against the Buccaneers for the season. Wofford defeated East Tennessee State 68-57 on Jan. 8.

