Young scores 24 to lift Charlotte past Marshall 88-64

By AP News

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jahmir Young had 24 points as Charlotte rolled past Marshall 88-64 on Saturday.

Young hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds.

Aly Khalifa had 16 points and nine assists for Charlotte (12-9, 5-4 Conference USA). Robert Braswell IV added 16 points. Jackson Threadgill had 12 points and six rebounds.

Andrew Taylor scored a career-high 28 points for the Thundering Herd (8-15, 1-9). Obinna Anochili-Killen added 14 points and eight rebounds. Mikel Beyers had five assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

