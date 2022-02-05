Forbes scores 26 to lead Tulane past East Carolina 86-66

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Forbes had 26 points and Jalen Cook had 19 points and Tulane beat East Carolina 86-66 on Saturday.

DeVon Baker added 12 points and Kevin Cross had 10 points and six assists for Tulane (10-10, 7-4 American Athletic Conference).

Vance Jackson had 27 points and eight rebounds for the Pirates (11-11, 2-8), who now have lost six straight.

Tristen Newton added 12 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. Brandon Johnson had eight rebounds and four blocks.

East Carolina defeated Tulane 88-80 on Jan. 5.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com