Central Connecticut beats Fairleigh Dickinson 91-82 in OT

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Nigel Scantlebury scored six of his eight points in overtime and Central Connecticut pulled away to earn a 91-82 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Saturday.

Scantlebury hit a pair of free throws with 2:51 left to put the Blue Devils in front, 80-78, then scored at the basket before going 4-for-4 from the line in the final eight seconds to close out the victory.

Central Connecticut’s Andre Snoddy’s layup at the buzzer tied the game at 73-73 and sent the game to overtime.

Scantlebury was 10 of 11 from the line for the game and finished with a career-high 27 points and Snoddy had 18 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists for Central Connecticut (6-18, 3-8 Northeast Conference). Tre Mitchell added 13 points. Ian Krishnan had 12 points.

The 91 points were a season best for Central Connecticut.

Brandon Rush had 18 points for the Knights (2-17, 2-7). Anquan Hill added 18 points and three blocks. Oscar Berry had 14 points.

The Blue Devils leveled the season series against the Knights. Fairleigh Dickinson defeated Central Connecticut 75-55 last Sunday.

