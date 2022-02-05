Clear
Cleveland St. beats Green Bay 85-69

By AP News

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland State tallied a season-high 24 assists and beat Green Bay 85-69 on Friday night. Torrey Patton led the Vikings with five assists. Deante Johnson added four assists.

Johnson also had seven rebounds for the Vikings.

Jayson Woodrich had 15 points for Cleveland State (15-5, 11-2 Horizon League), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Yahel Hill added 11 points.

Nate Jenkins had 19 points for the Phoenix (4-17, 3-9), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Emmanuel Ansong added 17 points and eight rebounds. Cade Meyer had 17 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

