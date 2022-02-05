Clear
Junior Joseph scores 17 to carry Iona past Canisius 70-62

By AP News

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Nelly Junior Joseph had 17 points and four blocks as Iona stretched its winning streak to eight games, getting past Canisius 70-62 on Friday night.

Tyson Jolly had 16 points for Iona (19-3, 11-0 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Walter Clayton Jr. added 14 points. Berrick JeanLouis had seven rebounds.

Armon Harried had 14 points for the Golden Griffins (7-16, 3-9), whose losing streak reached four games. Ahamadou Fofana added three blocks. Jacco Fritz had seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

