Sakota scores 18 to carry Harvard past Brown 65-50

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Luka Sakota registered 18 points and six rebounds as Harvard topped Brown 65-50 on Friday night.

Kale Catchings had 14 points and seven rebounds for Harvard (11-7, 3-3 Ivy League). Noah Kirkwood added 11 points. Mason Forbes had 11 points.

Brown totaled eight first-half points, a season low for the team.

Kino Lilly Jr. had 14 points for the Bears (10-13, 2-6). Jaylan Gainey added 13 points and 13 rebounds. Tamenang Choh had six assists.

The Crimson evened the season series against the Bears. Brown defeated Harvard 84-73 on Jan. 7.

