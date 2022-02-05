Clear
45.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Richmond, Harris lead Seton Hall past Creighton 74-55

By AP News

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Kadary Richmond had 14 points to lead five Seton Hall players in double figures as the Pirates beat Creighton 74-55 on Friday night.

Jamir Harris added 13 points for the Pirates. Myles Cale chipped in 12, Tyrese Samuel scored 11 and Jared Rhoden had 11.

Creighton scored 16 first-half points, a season low.

Alex O’Connell had 12 points and seven rebounds for the Bluejays (13-8, 5-5). Ryan Nembhard added 11 points. Arthur Kaluma had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 