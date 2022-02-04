Clear
39.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Welp leads UC Irvine over UC Santa Barbara 53-52

By AP News

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Collin Welp had 17 points and eight rebounds as UC Irvine held off UC Santa Barbara 53-52 on Thursday night.

Austin Johnson had seven rebounds and three blocks for UC Irvine (9-7, 4-3 Big West Conference).

Both teams set season lows for scoring during the game. UC Irvine totaled 20 second-half points, the lowest of the season for the visitors, while the 21 first-half points for UC Santa Barbara marked the fewest of the season for the home team.

Amadou Sow had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Gauchos (8-9, 1-5).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 