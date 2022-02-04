Fowler helps Portland women knock off No. 16 BYU 75-64

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Alex Fowler totaled 23 points, eight assists and seven rebounds, Rose Pflug scored six of her 13 points in the final 3:23 and Portland knocked off No. 16 BYU 75-64 on Thursday night, snapping the Cougars’ 10-game win streak.

Fowler, the reigning West Coast Conference player of the week, sank 8 of 16 shots from the floor and all six of her free throws for the Pilots (14-4, 4-2), who are off to their best start since the 1996-97 season. Lucy Cochrane scored 18 points on 8-of-9 shooting with five boards and five assists.

Fowler and Cochrane scored 12 points apiece to help Portland take a 39-27 lead at halftime. The Pilots took a 53-44 lead into the final quarter, but Paisley Harding scored seven in an 18-8 BYU run and her 3-pointer gave the Cougars a 62-61 lead with 3:44 left to play.

Portland answered with a layup from Pflug, a 3-pointer by Keeley Frawley and two free throws by Pflug to go up 68-62 with 2:07 left. Lauren Gustin’s rebound basket pulled BYU with four points at the 1:37 mark, but the Pilots hit 7 of 8 free throws from there to wrap up the win.

Shaylee Gonzales topped BYU (18-2, 8-1) with 16 points. Harding scored 13, while Gustin and Tegan Graham each had 12 points. Gustin added eight rebounds, while Graham had six boards and four assists.

The Cougars, who dropped to second place in the WCC with the loss, came in averaging 78.9 points per game — 12th-best in the country — and their scoring margin of plus-20.6 was fourth-best.

BYU will head from Portland to Spokane, Washington, to take on Gonzaga on Saturday with first place in the conference on the line.

