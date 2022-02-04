Clear
Flagg lifts Sam Houston State over Dixie State 77-53

By AP News

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Savion Flagg had 26 points as Sam Houston easily defeated Dixie State 77-53 on Thursday night.

Demarkus Lampley had 16 points and seven rebounds for Sam Houston (14-10, 9-2 Western Athletic Conference). Kuba Karwowski added three blocks and Javion May had nine rebounds.

Hunter Schofield had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Trailblazers (11-11, 4-5). Dancell Leter added 12 points and Cameron Gooden had six assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

