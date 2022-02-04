Clear
44.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Fiedler scores 22 to lift Rice past UTSA 91-78

By AP News

HOUSTON (AP) — Max Fiedler had 22 points as Rice beat UTSA 91-78 on Thursday night.

Carl Pierre had 19 points for Rice (13-8, 6-4 Conference USA). Travis Evee added 16 points. Quincy Olivari had 12 points and 13 rebounds.

Jacob Germany had 20 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Roadrunners (8-15, 1-9). Isaiah Addo-Ankrah added 15 points. Darius McNeill had 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 