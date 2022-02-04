Clear
Penn leads Long Island Brooklyn past Sacred Heart 79-75

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Eral Penn had 22 points as Long Island Brooklyn edged past Sacred Heart 79-75 on Thursday night.

Tre Wood had 15 points and six assists for LIU (9-12, 6-5 Northeast Conference). Kyndall Davis added 14 points and seven rebounds. Isaac Kante had 13 points.

Nico Galette scored a career-high 20 points for the Pioneers (7-14, 3-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Aaron Clarke added 14 points and 10 assists. Tyler Thomas had 13 points.

The Sharks evened the season series against the Pioneers. Sacred Heart defeated Long Island-Brooklyn 69-65 on Dec. 29.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

