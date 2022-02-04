Cloudy
Brown lifts Louisiana-Lafayette over Little Rock 75-51

By AP News

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Jordan Brown had 20 points as Louisiana-Lafayette rolled past Arkansas-Little Rock 75-51 on Thursday night.

Brown hit 9 of 12 shots. He added nine rebounds.

Theo Akwuba had 11 points and nine rebounds for Louisiana-Lafayette (10-10, 5-5 Sun Belt Conference).

Jordan Jefferson had 14 points for the Trojans (7-12, 2-5). Isaiah Palermo added 11 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

