Brown’s FT lifts EKU over Kennesaw State 82-81 in 3 OTs

By AP News

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Jomaru Brown came off the bench to score 15 points and he made the second of two foul shots with 3 seconds remaining in the third overtime to lift Eastern Kentucky over Kennesaw State 82-81 on Thursday.

Michael Moreno had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Colonels (11-12, 3-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Cooper Robb contributed 16 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Reserve Michael Wardy scored 10 on 5-of-6 shooting.

Chris Youngblood had 20 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for the Owls (9-13, 4-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Brandon Stroud added 19 points and 10 rebounds. Alex Peterson had 14 points and seven rebounds. Terrell Burden had a career-high 12 assists.

Terrell Burden, the Owls’ second leading scorer entering the matchup at 12 points per game, had three points on 1-of-13 shooting.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

