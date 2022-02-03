Cloudy
53.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Robinson carries Liberty past Bellarmine 66-53

By AP News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Shiloh Robinson tallied 17 points and 12 rebounds to lift Liberty to a 66-53 win over Bellarmine on Thursday.

Kyle Rode had 14 points and nine rebounds for Liberty (16-7, 7-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Darius McGhee and Keegan McDowell each had 13 points.

CJ Fleming had 14 points for the Knights (13-10, 7-2). Ethan Claycomb added 11 points and Dylan Penn had 10 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 