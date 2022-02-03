Clear
Jeffers carries Radford over Charleston Southern 64-52

By AP News

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Josiah Jeffers had 10 points as Radford topped Charleston Southern 64-52 on Wednesday night.

Tai’Reon Joseph had six rebounds for Radford (7-14, 3-6 Big South Conference). Shaquan Jules added eight rebounds.

Deontaye Buskey had 13 points for the Buccaneers (4-17, 1-8), who have now lost four consecutive games. Cheikh Faye added 12 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

