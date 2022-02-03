Ryan, Donarski lead No. 11 Iowa State past No. 25 K-State View Photo

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Emily Ryan and Lexi Donarski scored 15 points apiece, Ashley Joens had a double-double and No. 11 Iowa State used a dominant third quarter to defeat No. 25 Kansas State 70-55 on Wednesday night.

The Cyclones scored the last five points of the second quarter to lead 31-25 at the half and outscored the Wildcats 24-8 in the third to go up 55-33.

Iowa was 10 of 14 in the quarter with three 3-pointers while Kansas State was 4 of 19.

Ryan had eight assists, six rebounds, four steals and two blocks. Joens had 11 points and 12 rebounds. Nyamer Diew added 10 points for the Cyclones (19-3, 8-2 Big 12 Conference), off to the second-best start in school history after the 2000-01 team went 20-2.

Bill Fennelly, in his 27th season at Iowa State, picked up his 350th win in Hilton Coliseum.

Brylee Glenn, scoreless in the first half, matched her career high with 19 points for the Wildcats (16-6, 6-4), 17 in the fourth quarter. Ayoka Lee had 12 points on 6-of-16 shooting after she had 38 points in the first meeting, a 73-70 loss. In that game she was 18 of 29 with 11 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and two steals.

A Lee jumper had the Wildcats within 36-29 but a Donarski 3-pointer started a quick 7-0 burst. Glenn’s first basket, with 1:52 left in the third, made it 47-33 but Ryan hit a jumper, Donarski a three-point play and Joens a 3 in the last 96 seconds.

_____

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25