Bean, Horvath lead Utah St. over Air Force 73-46

By AP News

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Justin Bean and Brandon Horvath scored 17 points apiece as Utah State easily beat Air Force 73-46 on Tuesday night.

Sean Bairstow added 15 points for Utah State (13-9, 4-5 Mountain West Conference). Horvath also had nine rebounds and seven assists. Steven Ashworth had 10 points and six assists.

Nikc Jackson and Joseph Octave scored nine points apiece for the Falcons (10-10, 3-6).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

