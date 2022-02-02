Clear
Ohio tops Ball St. 87-63 behind Vander Plas, Carter

By AP News

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Ben Vander Plas had 18 points and seven rebounds and Jason Carter scored 18 points and Ohio cruised past Ball State 87-63 on Tuesday night.

Mark Sears had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists for Ohio (17-3, 8-1 Mid-American Conference).

Jalen Windham scored 17 points and Payton Sparks scored 13 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Cardinals (10-11, 5-5).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

