Johnson leads Alabama A&M past Bethune-Cookman 67-52

NORMAL, Ala. (AP) — Jalen Johnson posted 18 points and nine rebounds as Alabama A&M got past Bethune-Cookman 67-52 on Monday night.

Garrett Hicks had 18 points and five steals for Alabama A&M (5-14, 4-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak.

Alabama A&M scored 45 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Kevin Davis had 16 points for the Wildcats (5-16, 3-6). Joe French added 15 points. Marcus Garrett had 10 points.

