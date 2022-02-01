Mostly Clear
Gilyard II carries Kansas City over W. Illinois 83-75

By AP News

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Evan Gilyard II had a career-high 33 points as Kansas City beat Western Illinois 83-75 on Monday night.

Gilyard II made 6 of 7 3-pointers.

Caden Boser had 14 points for Kansas City (13-9, 6-4 Summit League). Marvin Nesbitt Jr. added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Will Carius had 18 points for the Leathernecks (13-9, 4-6). Luka Barisic added 17 points. Colton Sandage had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

