Potter leads Morehead St. over Tennessee Tech 70-56

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Skyelar Potter had 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead Morehead State to a 70-56 win over Tennessee Tech on Monday night.

Johni Broome had 16 points and eight rebounds for Morehead State (17-6, 9-1 Ohio Valley Conference). Ta’lon Cooper added seven assists.

Keishawn Davidson had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Eagles (5-16, 2-6), who have now lost four games in a row. Amadou Sylla added eight rebounds. Kenny White Jr. had eight rebounds.

