St. Hilaire carries New Orleans over McNeese St. 84-78

By AP News

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Derek St. Hilaire had 23 points as New Orleans won its eighth consecutive game, beating McNeese State 84-78 on Sunday. Troy Green added 22 points for the Privateers. Green also had six rebounds.

Tyson Jackson had 14 points for New Orleans (12-8, 7-1 Southland Conference). Simeon Kirkland added seven rebounds.

Zach Scott had 17 points for the Cowboys (8-14, 3-5). Brendan Medley-Bacon added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Kellon Taylor had 11 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

The Privateers avenged their 92-82 loss to McNeese State on Jan. 6.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

