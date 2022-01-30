Staiti leads No. 15 Georgia women past No. 24 Ole Miss 62-52

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Jenna Staiti tossed in 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and No. 15 Georgia rolled to a 62-52 victory over No. 24 Mississippi on Sunday.

Staiti sank 10 of 14 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (16-4, 5-3 Southeastern Conference), who beat the Rebels (17-4, 5-3) for a sixth straight time and improved to 8-1 on the road this season. It was Staiti’s sixth double-double of the season.

Sarah Ashlee Barker pitched in with 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals for Georgia. Que Morrison finished with 10 points. Morrison has scored in double figures in 16 of 20 games this season, including all eight conference games.

Staiti scored eight in the first quarter as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 21-8 lead and never looked back. Georgia had the lead for all but 3:26.

Reserve Angel Baker scored 13 points to lead Ole Miss. The Rebels’ bench outscored their counterparts 22-8 after the Bulldogs came into the game with a 449-195 advantage in bench scoring.

Georgia shot 48% overall and made 3 of 9 from 3-point range. Ole Miss shot 31% overall and made just 1 of 10 from distance.

__

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25