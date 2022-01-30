Clear
Knowling, Yale cool hot-shooting Princeton, earn 80-74 win

By AP News

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Matt Knowling scored 17 points and led five players into double-digit scoring as Yale posted an 80-74 win over Princeton Saturday night, handing the Tigers their firsts Ivy League loss.

Yale’s defense held the league’s top-shooting team to just 42.2% shooting from the field overall. The Bulldogs held Princeton to 30.8% from the field in the first half while building a 43-26 lead at intermission.

Azar Swain and Jalen Gabbidon each scored 14 points for Yale (10-9, 4-1). Matthue Cotton added 12 points and Bez Mbeng posted his first career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Jaelin Llewellyn scored 14 of his team-high 23 points in the second half and was 6 of 12 from behind the arc to lead Princeton (15-4, 5-1). Tosan Evboumwan and Ethan Wright each scored 15 points and Ryan Langborg contributed 10.

