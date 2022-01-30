Clear
Trice scores 22 to lift Old Dominion past Charlotte 68-52

By AP News

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Austin Trice had 22 points and 10 rebounds as Old Dominion defeated Charlotte 68-52 on Saturday night.

C.J. Keyser had 16 points for Old Dominion (8-12, 3-4 Conference USA), which ended its four-game losing streak. Mekhi Long added 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Jahmir Young had 13 points for Charlotte (11-8, 4-3). Robert Braswell IV added 10 points. Clyde Trapp Jr. had eight rebounds.

The Monarchs evened the season series against the 49ers. Charlotte defeated Old Dominion 71-67 last Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

