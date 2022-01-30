Clear
SE Missouri beats SIU-Edwardsville 85-77

By AP News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — DQ Nicholas and Eric Reed Jr. scored 18 points apiece as Southeast Missouri topped Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 85-77 on Saturday.

Chris Harris added 17 points and six assists for the Redhawks. Nana Akenten had 11 points and seven rebounds for Southeast Missouri (9-12, 4-4 Ohio Valley Conference).

Ray’Sean Taylor had 25 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars (7-14, 1-7), who have now lost six straight games. Courtney Carter added 15 points. DeeJuan Pruitt had 14 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

