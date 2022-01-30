Clear
51.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Clergeot leads SE Louisiana past Incarnate Word, 78-68

By AP News

HAMMOND, La. (AP) — Keon Clergeot hit 6 of 8 from 3-point range to score a career-high 29 points and Southeast Louisiana pulled away from Incarnate Word in the second half for a 78-68 victory Saturday.

Jalyn Hinton added 19 points and nine rebounds for the Lions, who shot 10 of 26 from 3-point range. Gus Okafor added 14 points and seven rebounds.

RJ Glasper and Johnny Hughes III scored 22 and 21 points, respectively, to lead Incarnate Word (4-18, 0-5 Southland), which lost its fifth straight game. Charlie Yoder contributed 12 points and six rebounds.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 