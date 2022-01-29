Williams scores 23, leads No. 18 Oklahoma past No. 9 Texas

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Madi Williams had 23 points and nine rebounds, and No. 18 Oklahoma defeated No. 9 Texas 65-63 on Saturday.

Taylor Robertson had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Sooners (18-3, 7-2), who remained tied with Iowa State for the Big 12 lead.

Rori Harmon had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Aliyah Matharu added 10 points for Texas (17-4, 5-3), which saw its four-game win streak snapped.

With the score tied at 63-all, Oklahoma’s Liz Scott was fouled on a running bank shot with 4.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter. She missed the free throw, and Texas called timeout with 3.6 seconds to play. Harmon then missed what would have been a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Early in the second quarter, with Texas leading 18-17, Robertson was fouled on a 3-pointer and Schaefer was called for a technical. Robertson made all five free throws and touched nothing but net on all of them to put Oklahoma ahead 22-18. Oklahoma led 36-33 at halftime behind 14 points each from Robertson and Williams.

Harmon made a deep 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer to put Texas ahead 51-48, and the game was close throughout the fourth quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Texas: The Longhorns had a size advantage at several positions but allowed Oklahoma to battle to a 37-37 draw on the boards. They also committed 24 turnovers.

Oklahoma: The Sooners team that had been shooting 36% from 3-point range for the season made just 5 of 19 (26.3%) and still found a way to win. The Sooners also committed a season-high 27 turnovers.

UP NEXT

Texas: Visits Baylor on Friday then hosts Baylor on Sunday.

Oklahoma: Visits Baylor on Wednesday.

