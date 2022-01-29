Weathers scores season-high 27 to lift SMU over Temple 69-61

DALLAS (AP) — Marcus Weathers had a season-high 27 points as SMU topped Temple 69-61 on Saturday.

Kendric Davis had 11 points for the Mustangs (16-4, 7-1 American Athletic Conference), who won their fifth straight game. Emmanuel Bandoumel added 10 points and Michael Weathers snagged nine rebounds.

Damian Dunn had 16 points for the Owls (11-7, 4-3), who saw a four-game win streak end. Jeremiah Williams added 13 points. Nick Jourdain had 11 points. Jahlil White had a career-high 11 rebounds to go with four points.

