Collins leads Saint Louis over Duquesne 77-53

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Yuri Collins recorded 11 points and 10 assists to carry Saint Louis to a 77-53 win over Duquesne on Saturday.

Francis Okoro had 14 points and eight rebounds for Saint Louis (14-6, 5-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Fred Thatch Jr. added 14 points. Gibson Jimerson had 12 points.

Kevin Easley Jr. had 11 points for the Dukes (6-12, 1-5), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Toby Okani added seven rebounds. Mounir Hima had 4 points and five blocks.

Amir Spears, whose 13 points per game coming into the contest led the Dukes, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 5) and scored one point.

