Patton lifts Cleveland St. over Wright St. 71-67
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Torrey Patton had a season-high 25 points as Cleveland State edged Wright State 71-67 on Friday night.
D’Moi Hodge had 13 points for Cleveland State (14-4, 10-1 Horizon League), which won its fourth straight game. Tre Gomillion added 12 points. Broc Finstuen had seven rebounds.
The Vikings forced a season-high 26 turnovers.
Tanner Holden had 24 points and eight rebounds for the Raiders (11-10, 8-4). Trey Calvin added 21 points and six rebounds. Grant Basile had five steals.
The Vikings improve to 2-0 against the Raiders for the season. Cleveland State defeated Wright State 85-75 on Dec. 4.
