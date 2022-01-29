Cloudy
Balanc scores 20 to lead Quinnipiac over Marist 94-87

By AP News

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — Matt Balanc had 20 points as Quinnipiac beat Marist 94-87 on Friday night.

Balanc made 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Kevin Marfo had 17 points for Quinnipiac (11-7, 6-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Tymu Chenery added 14 points. Dezi Jones had 13 points.

Noah Harris scored a season-high 24 points for the Red Foxes (8-11, 3-7). Jao Ituka added 14 points. Ricardo Wright had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

