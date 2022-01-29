Cloudy
Sears scores 27 to carry Ohio over Buffalo 74-53

By AP News

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Mark Sears had 27 points as Ohio romped past Buffalo 74-53 on Friday night.

Jason Carter had 16 points for Ohio (16-3, 7-1 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fifth straight road victory. Ben Vander Plas added 12 points. Miles Brown had 11 points.

Buffalo scored 20 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jeenathan Williams had 13 points for the Bulls (10-8, 4-4). David Skogman added 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

