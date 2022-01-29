Cloudy
Papas scores 22 to lead Monmouth over Canisius 72-67

By AP News

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — George Papas had 22 points as Monmouth narrowly defeated Canisius 72-67 on Friday night.

Walker Miller had 17 points, eight rebounds and four blocks for Monmouth (13-6, 5-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Nikkei Rutty added nine rebounds.

Armon Harried tied a career high with 22 points and had 10 rebounds for the Golden Griffins (7-13, 3-6). Ahamadou Fofana added 18 points and Akrum Ahemed had 11 points.

The Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Golden Griffins this season. Monmouth defeated Canisius 79-65 on Dec. 5.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

