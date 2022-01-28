Jones, Marin lift Southern Utah over Portland State in OT

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tevian Jones finished with a career-high 36 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as Southern Utah edged Portland State 85-82 in overtime on Thursday night.

Dre Marin made two free throws with 5 seconds left in OT and had 19 points for the Thunderbirds (12-6, 6-2 Big Sky Conference). Marin’s 3-pointer with 3 seconds remaining in regulation sent the game to OT tied at 77.

Khalid Thomas had 18 points for the Vikings (4-13, 2-7), who have dropped five straight games. Paris Dawson added 14 points. Michael Carter III had 13 points, six rebounds and six assists.

The Thunderbirds improve to 2-0 against the Vikings on the season. Southern Utah defeated Portland State 86-76 on Jan. 17.

