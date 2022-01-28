Clear
41.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Sacramento State wins on goaltending call 61-60

By AP News

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Wilbon scored a career-high 19 points, the final two coming on a goaltending call with 2.1 seconds left, and Sacramento State edged Idaho State 61-60 on Thursday to snap a four-game losing streak.

Zach Chappell added 16 points and Jonathan Komagum had 10 points and nine rebounds. Bryce Fowler grabbed 10 assists to go with seven points for the Hornets (6-7, 2-7 Big Sky Conference).

Malik Porter had 15 points and eight rebounds for the Bengals (3-16, 1-9), who have lost five in a row. Tarik Cool added 14 points.

__

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 