Mount St. Mary’s defeats Fairleigh Dickinson 67-56

By AP News

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Jalen Benjamin scored 18 points and Nana Opoku recorded 12 points and 11 rebounds to lift Mount St. Mary’s to a 67-56 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Thursday night.

Mezie Offurum added 16 points and eight rebounds for Mount St. Mary’s (9-10, 5-2 Northeast Conference), which won its fourth straight game.

Anquan Hill had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Knights (1-15, 1-5), who have now lost five games in a row. Brandon Rush added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, using data from STATS LLC

