Bibby has a night, leads No. 17 Maryland women past Rutgers

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Chloe Bibby scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds with her Australian parents in attendance, and on her own bobblehead night, to lead No. 17 Maryland to a 72-55 win over Rutgers Thursday.

It was the Scarlet Knights seventh loss in a row and ninth straight loss in Big Ten Conference play.

Bibby scored in double figures for the 13th time this season and 64th time in her career. She has scored 20 or more points in a game seven times at Maryland (14-6, 6-3).

Angel Reese was dominant for the Terrapins, scoring 14 points and snaring 12 rebounds for her 12th double-double of the season. Ashley Owusu had 17 points and Katie Benzan added 10 points. The Terps shot 27 of 62 from the field (43.5%) and hit 8 of 22 attempts from beyond the arc.

After falling behind 19-9 after one quarter, Rutgers rallied to cut its deficit to 30-26 at intermission, but Maryland began to push the tempo in the third quarter, going on a 14-2 run to build a 55-42 lead heading into the fourth.

The Maryland defense held Rutgers to just 39% shooting (25 of 64) from the field and forced 26 turnovers.

Osh Brown and Destiny Marshall each scored 10 points to lead Rutgers (7-14, 0-9). Brown also grabbed 10 rebounds.

___

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25