Moore's heave at the buzzer helps Miami beat Va. Tech 78-75

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Kameron McGusty had 19 points to lead five Miami players scoring in double figures and Charlie Moore hit a half-court shot at the buzzer to help the Hurricanes beat Virginia Tech 78-75 on Wednesday night.

McGusty was called for an offensive foul when Storm Murphy took a charge just outside the restricted area with 28.7 seconds left and the score tied at 75-all. Hunter Cattoor missed a 3-point shot for Virginia Tech and the Hurricanes grabbed the rebound and called a timeout with 1.8 seconds left before Moore banked in a runner as time expired.

Jordan Miller scored 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting and Moore finished with 13 points and six assists. Isaiah Wong and Sam Waardenburg added 12 points apiece for Miami (15-5, 7-2 ACC).

Keve Aluma had 14 points for Virginia Tech (10-10, 2-7) while Cattoor, Nahiem Alleyne and Darius Maddox scored 13 apiece.

Cattoor hit a 3-pointer and Justyn Mutts made a layup with 2:24 to play to make it 75-70 but the Hokies missed their last three shots as Miami closed on an 8-0 run. Miller made a driving layup but missed the and-1 free throw before Wong was fouled on a 3-point shot and hit three free throws to tie it with 1:09 remaining.

Miami, picked in the preseason to finish No. 12 in the 15-team ACC, took a half-game lead over Florida State and Duke atop the conference standings. The Hurricanes play at Georgia Tech on Saturday.

