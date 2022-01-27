Clear
47.1 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Nkereuwem scores 24 to lead Longwood over NC A&T 79-71

By AP News

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Leslie Nkereuwem had a career-high 24 points as Longwood won its seventh consecutive game, beating North Carolina A&T 79-71 on Wednesday night.

Nkereuwem hit 10 of 12 free throws.

Justin Hill had 15 points and six assists for Longwood (14-5, 6-0 Big South Conference). DeShaun Wade added 13 points.

Demetric Horton had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Aggies (9-12, 4-3). Collin Smith added 12 points. Jeremy Robinson had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 