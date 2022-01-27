Clear
43.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Drame leads St. Peter’s over Marist 69-62

By AP News

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Hassan Drame tallied 18 points and 11 rebounds to lift St. Peter’s to a 69-62 win over Marist on Wednesday night.

Daryl Banks III had 16 points for St. Peter’s (8-7, 6-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). KC Ndefo added eight rebounds.

Samkelo Cele had 15 points for the Red Foxes (8-10, 3-6) as did Jao Ituka. Noah Harris had 11 points.

Ricardo Wright, who led the Red Foxes in scoring heading into the matchup with 15 points per game, was held to only two (1 of 11).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 