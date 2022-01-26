Clear
47.3 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Warrick carries Northern Kentucky over Wright State 73-63

By AP News

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (AP) — Marques Warrick had 23 points as Northern Kentucky defeated Wright State 73-63 on Tuesday night.

Sam Vinson had 11 points for Northern Kentucky (9-9, 5-4 Horizon League). Chris Brandon added 10 points and Trey Robinson had eight rebounds.

Tanner Holden had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Raiders (11-9, 8-3). Tim Finke added 12 points and Grant Basile had 11 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 