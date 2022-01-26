Iowa’s Caitlin Clark sets Big Ten record with 17 assists

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 20 points, a career-high 17 assists and seven rebounds, nearly missing her third triple-double in four games, and No. 23 Iowa beat Penn State 107-79 on Tuesday night to spoil Makenna Marisa’s third 30-plus performance of the season.

Clark, who was named the Big Ten player of the week for the fourth consecutive time on Monday, was 6 of 17 from the field with four 3-pointers — one from the logo. Clark set a Big Ten record for assists in a conference game, breaking the mark on a pass in the lane to AJ Ediger for a 98-73 lead, and she was taken out a few seconds later.

Marisa, second in the league in scoring behind Clark, finished with 32 points to surpass 1,000 for her career. She was 9-of-18 shooting from the field and 12 of 14 at the stripe to become the 40th Lady Lion to reach the career mark.

Iowa (13-4, 7-1) had a program-record 39 assists on 43 field goals, with three players reaching 20 points. McKenna Warnock, who didn’t score in double figures in the past four games, scored 12 of her 25 points in the third quarter. Monika Czinano added 24 points, reaching 20 points for the eighth straight game, and Gabbie Marshall scored 12.

Clark secured a double-double in the first half with 12 points, 10 assists and three rebounds. Warnock went to the bench late in the first half holding her left hand, and she had tape on that hand in the second half but still scored eight of Iowa’s opening 16 points, during a 16-3 run for a 68-50 lead.

Tova Sabel scored 12 points and Leilani Kapinus added 10 for Penn State (9-9, 3-5). Marisa reached 20 points, midway through the third quarter, for the 12th time this season.

___

