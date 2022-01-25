Mostly Cloudy
Sims leads UNC Wilmington past Northeastern 74-68

By AP News

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Sims had 18 points as UNC Wilmington stretched its win streak to nine games, topping Northeastern 74-68 on Monday night.

Jaylen Fornes and Mike Okauru added 15 points each, and Shykeim Phillips had 13 points, seven rebounds and six assists for UNC Wilmington (12-5, 6-0 Colonial Athletic Association).

Chris Doherty had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Huskies (6-13, 0-8), who have now lost nine consecutive games. Jahmyl Telfort added 15 points and Shaquille Walters had 13 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

