Mostly Cloudy
49.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Sheppard lifts Belmont over Eastern Illinois 90-56

By AP News

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Ben Sheppard had 15 points to lead five Belmont players in double figures as the Bruins romped past Eastern Illinois 90-56 on Monday night.

JaCobi Wood and Will Richard added 13 points apiece, EJ Bellinger chipped in 12 points, and Luke Smith had 11 for Belmont (15-5, 5-2 Ohio Valley). Wood also had eight assists, while Richard posted six assists.

Paul Bizimana had 20 points for the Panthers (2-17, 0-6), who have now lost 10 consecutive games. Kashawn Charles added 17 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2022 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 